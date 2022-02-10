UNESCO Representative calls on Chairman PTA

Director of Office and UNESCO Representative in Pakistan, Patricia McPhillips here on Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Director of Office and UNESCO Representative in Pakistan, Patricia McPhillips here on Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R).

During the meeting, areas of mutual interest especially reducing gender gap in availability and use of ICT services to female population were discussed, said a news release.

The UNESCO Representative highlighted UNESCO's focus on access to information.

Discussion was also held on long term and fruitful engagement with reference to provisioning of Information and Communications Technology (ICTs) to women and marginalized segments of the society and attainment of UN SDGs.

Chairman PTA appreciated UNESCO's proactive engagement with PTA and assured full cooperation.