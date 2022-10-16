- Home
- Pakistan
- UNESCO sanctions financial support for 9 flood affected schools in district Diamer, CS GB
UNESCO Sanctions Financial Support For 9 Flood Affected Schools In District Diamer, CS GB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 06:30 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, while talking to media on Sunday, said by the grace of Almighty Allah another good news for the Gilgit-Baltistan as the UNESCO under its emergency support program had sanctioned financial support for nine flood affected schools in district Diamer .
He said they would use the resources to rebuild the schools and solarize them. The CS added that in this regard an agreement would be signed soon.