UNESCO, School Education Dept establish modern labs to empower transgenders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a groundbreaking collaboration between the Department of School Education South Punjab and the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), state-of-the-art labs have been inaugurated in the city, marking a significant stride towards providing quality education and technical training to transgender people.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Govt. Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, the first transgender school in the city. Secretary of School Education, South Punjab, Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, stressed the critical need for transgender education and applauded the practical steps taken to impart skills.

The modern facilities in these labs, established under the UNESCO-supported project, will offer training in various fields such as computer skills, cooking, beautification, sewing, and embroidery. A memorandum of understanding was signed between UNESCO and the Department of School Education, South Punjab, in May this year, setting the stage for the creation of these state-of-the-art labs.

Youssef Fillali Mikanessi, Country Director of UNESCO in Pakistan, highlighted that these labs would not only provide education but also essential skills to transgender people, ensuring their holistic development. He pledged UNESCO's continued cooperation with the Department of School Education to enhance education accessibility in South Punjab.

At the opening ceremony, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haque and other officials, including Trans Education consultant Alisha Shirazi, were present. The focal person of the Trans Education Project, Hina Chaudhry, shared insights into the successful “Accelerated Learning Program," where transgender students receive formal education and progress through classes based on their age.

Chaudhry also revealed that, within two years of its establishment, transgender school students have excelled in matriculation and intermediate examinations, showcasing their academic merit. To further empower them economically, the students are also trained in fields like tailoring, dress designing, and beautification, she added.

The UNESCO Country Head commended the ongoing educational activities and development schemes under the Department of School Education, South Punjab, underscoring the commitment to providing free textbooks, stationery, uniforms, and shoes to transgender school students.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous officials, educators, and members of the transgender community, signaling a collective commitment towards making inclusive and empowering education for all.