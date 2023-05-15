UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Signs MoU With Edu Deptt For Transgenders Project

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 11:27 PM

UNESCO signs MoU with edu deptt for transgenders project

School Education Department (SED) South Punjab and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve quality education access to the transgenders here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):School Education Department (SED) South Punjab and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve quality education access to the transgenders here on Monday.

The MoU is aimed to improving access of education facilities for trans persons with the help of the art laboratories being built by the SED in Multan and Bahawalpur schools for them.

UNESCO Country Director, Youssef Fillali Mikanessi and Secretary SED South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, signed an MoU at Education Secretariat.

On this occasion Additional Secretary Schools, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries, Saifullah Khan, Hina Chaudhary, while Administrative & Fiance Officer, Daon Thi Dung, and Communication officer Anum Mansoori from UNESCO witnessed the signing ceremony.

The UNESCO delegation was apprised about SED initiatives on the Transgender project in Multan and Bahawalpur and the problems being faced by the Deptt besides other educational and development activities.

Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan said that the SED would ensure the right of easy access to quality education with UNESCO support.

The Secretary while informing the delegation said that the members of the transgender community were among the backward sections of society and the doors of formal education have always been closed to them adding that The Trans Education Project has been launched to educate this community, under the Accelerate Learning Program the students of this school are given free education and are taught better lifestyle skills along with writing, reading and basic numeracy.

He stated that state of the art labs would help impart skills to the trans community.

Related Topics

Multan United Nations Education Punjab Bahawalpur Reading From

Recent Stories

15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

5 minutes ago
 France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks ..

France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks - Health Minister

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US T ..

Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Tanks in Coming Weeks - Pentago ..

5 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group reports AED1,817 million in Q1 reve ..

AD Ports Group reports AED1,817 million in Q1 revenue

18 minutes ago
 Imran's violent nature pushes country to darkness

Imran's violent nature pushes country to darkness

5 minutes ago
 Justice should be delivered impartially; elections ..

Justice should be delivered impartially; elections to be held on time: Maryam Na ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.