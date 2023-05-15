UNESCO signs MoU with edu deptt for transgenders project

School Education Department (SED) South Punjab and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve quality education access to the transgenders here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):School Education Department (SED) South Punjab and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve quality education access to the transgenders here on Monday.

The MoU is aimed to improving access of education facilities for trans persons with the help of the art laboratories being built by the SED in Multan and Bahawalpur schools for them.

UNESCO Country Director, Youssef Fillali Mikanessi and Secretary SED South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, signed an MoU at Education Secretariat.

On this occasion Additional Secretary Schools, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries, Saifullah Khan, Hina Chaudhary, while Administrative & Fiance Officer, Daon Thi Dung, and Communication officer Anum Mansoori from UNESCO witnessed the signing ceremony.

The UNESCO delegation was apprised about SED initiatives on the Transgender project in Multan and Bahawalpur and the problems being faced by the Deptt besides other educational and development activities.

Secretary School Education South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan said that the SED would ensure the right of easy access to quality education with UNESCO support.

The Secretary while informing the delegation said that the members of the transgender community were among the backward sections of society and the doors of formal education have always been closed to them adding that The Trans Education Project has been launched to educate this community, under the Accelerate Learning Program the students of this school are given free education and are taught better lifestyle skills along with writing, reading and basic numeracy.

He stated that state of the art labs would help impart skills to the trans community.