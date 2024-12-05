UNESCO Team Visits Shalimar Gardens
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
The UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission spent its fourth day at Lahore's Shalimar Gardens, as part of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO's heritage standards
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission spent its fourth day at Lahore's Shalimar Gardens, as part of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO's heritage standards.
The delegation, comprising Kian Boon from ICOMOS, Ms. Nao Hayasi from the World Heritage Centre, and Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan visited to closely examine the Shalimar Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Conservation works at shalimar were discussed and visited, including the nursery, Daulat Khana Khas-o Aam, Aiwan, King's, and Queen chamber, and were appreciated by UNESCO.
They also thoroughly inspected the works being done at terraces number 1 and 2. However, they emphasised that more investigations should be carried out to discuss horticulture and water systems for the fountains. The proposed Primary, secondary, and tertiary buffer zones were also part of the discussion.
A NESPAK team, including Prof. Sajjad Kausar, Saba Samee also presented the proposed areas of buffer zones and possible measures.
