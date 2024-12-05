Open Menu

UNESCO Team Visits Shalimar Gardens

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

The UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission spent its fourth day at Lahore's Shalimar Gardens, as part of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO's heritage standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission spent its fourth day at Lahore's Shalimar Gardens, as part of a five-day visit aimed at assessing ongoing conservation efforts and planning future activities in line with UNESCO's heritage standards.

The delegation, comprising Kian Boon from ICOMOS, Ms. Nao Hayasi from the World Heritage Centre, and Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan visited to closely examine the Shalimar Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Conservation works at shalimar were discussed and visited, including the nursery, Daulat Khana Khas-o Aam, Aiwan, King's, and Queen chamber, and were appreciated by UNESCO.

They also thoroughly inspected the works being done at terraces number 1 and 2. However, they emphasised that more investigations should be carried out to discuss horticulture and water systems for the fountains. The proposed Primary, secondary, and tertiary buffer zones were also part of the discussion.

A NESPAK team, including Prof. Sajjad Kausar, Saba Samee also presented the proposed areas of buffer zones and possible measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Water Visit SITE Chamber From

Recent Stories

Significant economic progress made in last nine mo ..

Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from ..

KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 1

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in ta ..

NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Français ..

14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain F ..

2 minutes ago
 Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

2 minutes ago
 UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for PG stu ..

UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for PG students

2 minutes ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 othe ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 others

1 minute ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's support for just struggle ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support for just struggle of Palestinian people

1 minute ago
 CDA Chairman oversees progress on integrated solid ..

CDA Chairman oversees progress on integrated solid waste management for Islamaba ..

1 minute ago
 Villager killed during rivals clash

Villager killed during rivals clash

1 minute ago
 ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of coun ..

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan