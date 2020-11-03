UrduPoint.com
UNESCO, THAAP, NIDA Delegation Calls On KP Culture Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of UNESCO, THAAP, non-profit organization and National Integrated Development Association (NIDA) Pakistan called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The delegation led by UNESCO Pakistan Country Director Patricia McPhillips also discussed ways and means to highlight modern and old cultural aspects of the province. Director Culture Shama Naimat and Director Tourism Muhammad Shoaib were also present on the occasion.

Delegation gave a detailed briefing to provincial minister on various projects of UNESCO Pakistan, THAAP and NIDA Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai said that study tours for students would be revived to create awareness among young generation about their culture and traditions.

He said that we have ancient historic sites and thousands of years old traditions that are still a source of attractions to domestic and foreign tourists. He said that historical and cultural aspects of KP would be brought to the world through tourism and steps were being taken to achieve the objective.

The delegation assured their cooperation in the steps being taken to promote cultural revival.

