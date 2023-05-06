UNESCO to organize Gandhara cultural events from May 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization (UNESCO), Islamabad, with the support of the Punjab Schools education Department, is starting events based on cultural activities in Punjab.

On May 8, the students of Punjab Schools Education Department will be given a tour of various places based on the cultural heritage of Gandhara civilization on the transport provided by UNESCO. On May 9, a cultural fair will be held at Gandhara Art Village with the participation of local schools.

Valuable culture will be propagated.

There will be colorful stalls, display of handicrafts, artwork, students dressed in cultural clothes, local handicrafts, food stalls with traditional food of Punjab, teachers, students, parents and public will be sure to participate in these events in the cultural fair.

On this occasion, there will be a special meeting of official, interpreters, teachers, heads of schools of UNESCO and related institutions in which the promotion of cultural heritage through the curriculum will be discussed.