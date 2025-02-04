UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan

United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam on Tuesday highlighted the commitment of UNESCO in working closely with the education stakeholders to foster an inclusive, equitable, and efficient education system in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam on Tuesday highlighted the commitment of UNESCO in working closely with the education stakeholders to foster an inclusive, equitable, and efficient education system in Balochistan.

UNESCO has secured a USD 1.331 million System Capacity Grant from the Global Partnership for Education to strengthen early childhood and Primary education in Balochistan.

Officer-in-charge said this initiative aims to enhance foundational learning outcomes, aligning with the Government of Balochistan's priority to reform the provincial education system.

He said the grant will focus on four key areas Strengthening Policy Frameworks, supporting equitable and quality learning through revised policy frameworks.

Gender-Responsive Institutional Policies, implementing professional development initiatives and institutional policies to promote gender equality.

Improving Collaboration enhancing resource efficiency and knowledge sharing among education stakeholders.

Establishing Robust MEAL Mechanism, ensuring data-driven decision-making through improved monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning mechanisms.

UNESCO will leverage its expertise and technical assistance to address capacity gaps, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach.

The initiative will also involve stakeholder engagement, capacity development and partnership strengthening to foster a more cohesive and sustainable educational ecosystem in Balochistan.