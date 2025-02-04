Open Menu

UNESCO Working Closely For Better Education System In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:53 PM

UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan

United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam on Tuesday highlighted the commitment of UNESCO in working closely with the education stakeholders to foster an inclusive, equitable, and efficient education system in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam on Tuesday highlighted the commitment of UNESCO in working closely with the education stakeholders to foster an inclusive, equitable, and efficient education system in Balochistan.

UNESCO has secured a USD 1.331 million System Capacity Grant from the Global Partnership for Education to strengthen early childhood and Primary education in Balochistan.

Officer-in-charge said this initiative aims to enhance foundational learning outcomes, aligning with the Government of Balochistan's priority to reform the provincial education system.

He said the grant will focus on four key areas Strengthening Policy Frameworks, supporting equitable and quality learning through revised policy frameworks.

Gender-Responsive Institutional Policies, implementing professional development initiatives and institutional policies to promote gender equality.

Improving Collaboration enhancing resource efficiency and knowledge sharing among education stakeholders.

Establishing Robust MEAL Mechanism, ensuring data-driven decision-making through improved monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning mechanisms.

UNESCO will leverage its expertise and technical assistance to address capacity gaps, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach.

The initiative will also involve stakeholder engagement, capacity development and partnership strengthening to foster a more cohesive and sustainable educational ecosystem in Balochistan.

Recent Stories

Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader

4 minutes ago
 No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere ..

No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

4 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to resta ..

4 minutes ago
 16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday

16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday

4 minutes ago
 UNESCO working closely for better education system ..

UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Exec ..

Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card ..

10 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during pub ..

DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday

10 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifesta ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invin ..

10 minutes ago
 UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombu ..

UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson

10 minutes ago
 Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat t ..

Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5

10 minutes ago
 Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of Nat ..

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan