UNESCO Working Closely For Better Education System In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:53 PM
United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam on Tuesday highlighted the commitment of UNESCO in working closely with the education stakeholders to foster an inclusive, equitable, and efficient education system in Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Officer-in-Charge in Pakistan, Antony Kar Hung Tam on Tuesday highlighted the commitment of UNESCO in working closely with the education stakeholders to foster an inclusive, equitable, and efficient education system in Balochistan.
UNESCO has secured a USD 1.331 million System Capacity Grant from the Global Partnership for Education to strengthen early childhood and Primary education in Balochistan.
Officer-in-charge said this initiative aims to enhance foundational learning outcomes, aligning with the Government of Balochistan's priority to reform the provincial education system.
He said the grant will focus on four key areas Strengthening Policy Frameworks, supporting equitable and quality learning through revised policy frameworks.
Gender-Responsive Institutional Policies, implementing professional development initiatives and institutional policies to promote gender equality.
Improving Collaboration enhancing resource efficiency and knowledge sharing among education stakeholders.
Establishing Robust MEAL Mechanism, ensuring data-driven decision-making through improved monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning mechanisms.
UNESCO will leverage its expertise and technical assistance to address capacity gaps, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach.
The initiative will also involve stakeholder engagement, capacity development and partnership strengthening to foster a more cohesive and sustainable educational ecosystem in Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader
No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to resta ..
16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday
UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan
Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card ..
DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday
Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invin ..
UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson
Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader4 minutes ago
-
No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif4 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to restart dialogue with gov ..4 minutes ago
-
16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday4 minutes ago
-
UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card Dr Samiullah Kakar10 minutes ago
-
DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday10 minutes ago
-
UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson10 minutes ago
-
Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 510 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation22 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight22 minutes ago