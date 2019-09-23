Unexpected shower provides needed relief to Karachiites

Hot weather condition that persisted in the metropolis for past two days and turned all the more unbearable during first half of Monday was significantly neutralized by unexpected showers by late afternoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hot weather condition that persisted in the metropolis for past two days and turned all the more unbearable during first half of Monday was significantly neutralized by unexpected showers by late afternoon.

Thick clouds that suddenly overcast city's skyline took the heat stricken citizens with a pleasant surprise and turned them all the merrier as soon burst into downpour at its different neighborhoods, but for a little while.

Decline in the temperature that was 37 degrees celsius by noon with humidity as high as 89% was urgently registered with drizzle and light to moderate rains across Karachi.

Meteorological Department officials said showers can be expected during next few days in the port city with high degree of humidity creating a heat feel impact that but can be handled through adequate prudence and precaution on part of the citizens and administration.

Karachi administration that had declared emergency situation in the city hospitals to meet and heatwave related emergency situation has asked the concerned officials to be well equipped in handling any rain related situation.

Professional bodies of healthcare providers have warned further surge in the incidence of water borne infections as well as in the diseases caused by mosquitoes due to showers.

People have been strictly advised to ensure that properly boiled water is used for drinking purpose while home cooked food be preferred with proper care towards adequate washing of fruits and vegetables used in raw form by them and children.

Along with civic agencies communities were urged to take upon themselves the responsibility to either spray kerosene oil or remove puddles caused due to rain water collected around their residence and lanes.

Activists have also urged citizens to support the 30 days ongoing Clean and Green Campaign in Karachi.