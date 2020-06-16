Unfair distribution of honararium cause resentment among teachers, staff

Unfair distribution of annual honorarium by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to the staff of its colleges and schools performing extraordinarily throughout the year has caused a sense of resentment among them

According to an official source, the educational institutions under the umbrella of FDE receive an amount in the head of "Honorarium" annually to distribute it to their efficient employees as a token of recognition of their valuable services.

A three-member committee is constituted in every educational institution to evaluate and ascertain the performance of staff members of the respective institution and send its recommendations carrying Names and the amount to each staff members to FDE for issuance of the sanctions.

The source disclosed that the nominations and amounts specified for each nominee have been changed without the knowledge of the Principals/committees of the schools and colleges constituted for this purpose.

The recommended names and amounts have been founded altered unfairly by the authority, violating its own devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ruining the whole effort of the committee.

The misappropriation and nepotism followed in the payment of honorarium has de-motivation and disappointment among the staff of the educational institutions.

Principals of various schools and colleges have expressed concerns over the decision of changing the recommended amount of honorarium and deleting the names of some staff members.

A female Principal of a Postgraduate College on the condition of anonymity said, "Honorarium is a payment to the staff in recognition of extraordinary service to the institution. Contrary to our recommendations and ignoring the principles of honorarium, FDE altered the Honorarium lists.

More amount was given to inefficient employees and less was granted to the dedicated workers who went extra mile in the cause of education and service to the stakeholders in college.

The names of teaching staff were completely deleted who performed extra duties in college management and development committee, examination committee, proctorial board, students affairs branch, act as drawing and disbursing officer, arranged extra-curricular activities and various functions which has caused unrest and disappointment among the staff." A Principal of a college questioned, "FDE lacks knowledge about each employee of 423 institutions but head of the institution knows the performance of her staff at the college more than anyone else in the chain of management.

My college Honorarium committee recommended the names and amount to college staff members for the grant of Honorarium. It is ridiculous that FDE has increased the honorarium amount of those who are lethargic and reduced the amount of efficient employees bypassing the recommendations of the Honorarium-committee which was functioning on the advice of the FDE itself.

"This is no way, we are dealing with day to day affairs at our institution but when comes to reward and punishment, someone else intervenes unnecessarily, how will things be controlled in our own context" pointed out a head of a school in response to a question.

"The overall morale lowers when the head feels marginalized and disrespected by the authority. Next year the Principals should not be asked to constitute the honorarium committee, evaluate the performance of staff and recommend the names, if FDE knows better than the Principals," she added.

An electrician of a college who is a direct affectee and whose honorarium was reduced considerably told on the condition of anonymity that this move of FDE led to frustration, shattered confidence, and added to the workplace stress and resentment in the employees.

A Principal of a Boys school said, "According to rules, honorarium is given to the staff on the basis of some special performance. Many employees who have not shown any special performance during the year got increased amount by FDE against the decision of the committee and head of the institution." "One of my clerks who is careless and is mostly found on French leave, has manipulated at FDE and drawn an amount, he never deserved. Honorarium is awarded to motivate staff to perform at higher levels. Will some authorities look into this matter?, he asked.

When contacted, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Syed Umair Javed said the directorate follows a proper merit-based mechanism in selection of those teachers and staff who performed extra-ordinary.

"I don't know anyone personally and the list proposed by the principals of the institutions is further scrutinized through different channels with the help of Human Resource Department and the final list comes to me for approval", he said.

"Only those teachers and staff members are recommended who have performed outstanding. It is very obvious that whosoever is denied this honorarium always complains", he added.