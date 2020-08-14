Unfair grading in O and A level:: Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge and British High Commission

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood says large numbers of students have been graded unfairly which have spoiled their hard work.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) The government would approach the British Council, Cambridge, and the British High Commission over the unfair grading in the O and A level for Pakistani students in recently announced results, Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said.

“We will contact British High Commission and British Council to address this serious miscarriage of justice and hopefully,” said Shafqat Mahmood, pointing out that a redressal mechanism would be there”.

He also talked about the new uniformed curriculum, he said that all the schools from class I to V would follow the curriculum from April which has been made in light of Quran and Sunnah.

The federal minister said that the students would study the domestic curriculum instead of O and A level courses once it was ready and available.

Earlier, the Cambridge International had cancelled its May/June 2020 series worldwide with the announcement to award certificates without exams.

The CAIE followed a four-step assessment mechanism which included teachers’ predicted grades, ranking order, school review/approval and standardisation. However, after the results were announced on 10 August, students started raising concerns as they got grades against their expectations and previous performance.

Mahmood said the NCOC has decided to keep all educational institutions across the country closed till September 15 because of health risks to children. He also warned private schools and madrassahs to strictly follow the directives of the government regarding new unformed curriculum.

“Private schools and madrassahs must not violate the government’s directions in this regard,” said the minister. He also warned private schools that strict action would be taken if any school was opened without permission on August 15.