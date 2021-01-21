ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Thursday termed the Green House Gas (GAG) emissions data more scientific with better authenticity as compared to the information shared by India at the global forum.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul informed this to National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change headed by Member National Assembly Munaza Hassan that Pakistan was taking measures to contain GHG emissions through its meager resources without any support from the UNFCCC.

She added that the country was signatory to the UNFCCC since 1994 and it had pledged to provide financial assistance, technology transfer and capacity building of the developing countries to cut their GHG emissions.

Secretary Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Naheed Shah Durrani told the meeting that the Global Climate Impact Studies Center (GCISC) had a dedicated team of scientists working on economic data from oil refineries, industries, and agriculture and livestock sectors to develop a very intricate data for GHG emissions calculations.

She added that the Ministry though its dedicated scientific arm of GCISC took first forest emissions baseline data for submitting it to UNFCCC which was compared to be more scientific than India by the forum.

Durrani added that the Ministry had researchers and experts in all sectors that would compile a complete model on three-year data (2015-2018) to be presented to the committee.

The MoCC secretary briefed the forum that during last nationally determined contributions (NDCs) preparation the previous government did not had provinces on board rather this time all provincial chief secretaries were requested to contribute their input into it.

She informed that there was massive provincial and Federal coordination under 10 billion Tree Tsunami whereas a dashboard was also set up. "We have started a fourth level monitoring by SUPARCO for 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation to get satellite images for verification of plantation targets implemented across the country." Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the Committee Munaza Hassan said Pakistan was signatory to the Paris Agreement and all provinces had to contribute their share in NDCs. Moreover, the Committee had invited 100 university experts under collaboration to draw model for the purpose of coping with climate change through informed decision making.

"I wanted to present this committee as a model at UNFCCC Asia Regional Conference," she added.

The Minister of State later mentioned that Pakistan being a least contributor to the GHG emissions was taking myriads of efforts to contain emissions. "The question is to how much Pakistan has received the financial, technological and capacity building assistance from UNFCCC."She added that the Ministry had planned an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station to be installed at Bhera interchange on Motorway with the assistance of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and also in Lahore to introduce EVs in the country.