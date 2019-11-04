UrduPoint.com
Unfit Vans Life Risk For Commuters In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Unfit vans plying on various city roads and suburban areas are life risk for commuters due to their bad condition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Unfit vans plying on various city roads and suburban areas are life risk for commuters due to their bad condition.

Most of the commuter vans are below 1990 and 2000 model and their seating capacity is 14 to 15 passengers but 23 commuters are stuffed in the vehicle. Some commuters were observed clinging to vans which life risk for them.

The city traffic police, environment department, district regional transport authority and other concerned departments are not paying heed towards this issue.

The passengers vans running on the route from Multan to Kehrorpaka, Multan to Thatha Sadiqabad, Multan to Shujabad, Multan to Raja Raam and Multan to Dunyapur via Basti Malook were seen broke down on roadside due various technical faults.

The use of LPG cylinders in commuter vans is another serious issue which whould be checked.

When contacted City Traffic police, a spokesman Muhammad Adnan informed that CTP was issuing challans and imposing fine on vehicles for incomplete documents, over-speeding and over-crowding in vans.

He added that fitness certificates, route permits and other related matters were under district regional transport authority (RTA).

