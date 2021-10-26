UrduPoint.com

Unflinching Struggle Of Kashmiris Proves Incompressible Determination For Freedom: Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

Unflinching struggle of Kashmiris proves incompressible determination for freedom: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said the valiant Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle of the past 74 years proved that the determination of Kashmiris could not be crushed by any oppression

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said the valiant Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle of the past 74 years proved that the determination of Kashmiris could not be crushed by any oppression.

In his special message on Kashmir 'Black Day', the Minister for Kashmir Affairs said, "74 years ago today the occupant Indian forces illegally subjugated the Kashmiri people and entered Srinagar in violation of all international law and human rights laws." Gandapur added that since then the brave people of Kashmir have consistently resisted this illegal occupation of nine hundred thousand troops of Indian armed forces.

The Federal Minister said on August 5, 2019, India ripped off the special status of the disputed territory of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through illegal and unilateral measures.

"India has further strengthened its illegitimate occupation of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to do away with the separate identity of Kashmiris and turn them into a minority on their own soil," Gandapur said.

He said this Indian attempt to change the demographic proportion of the IIOJK was a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter, the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Federal Minister said that for the last two years, India has imposed brutal military sieges and sanctions on the basic right of freedom of eight million Kashmiris.

He said that extrajudicial killings, illegal detention by the Indian occupying forces, search operations and detentions continue unabated in the occupied valley.

Gandapur said, "Even today the Kashmiri leadership is imprisoned under fabricated and baseless allegations. India is trying to prolong its illegal occupation of IIOJK." Ali Amin Gandapur said that all these serious and systematic violations of human rights were well documented in the reports of international human rights organizations and international media.

In the recent dossier, he said Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of horrific human rights violations and heinous war crimes committed by the Indian occupying forces in India, urging the international community to hold India accountable for violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Federal Minister said that India should immediately stop serious human rights violations in IIOJK and should withdraw its illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 and implement the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He said that the Government of Pakistan and people salute Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their invincible spirit and countless sacrifices.

He vowed that Pakistan would continue its full support for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Minority Jammu Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Geneva August 2019 Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting on arrangements for anti-measles ..

DC chairs meeting on arrangements for anti-measles/Rubella campaign

30 seconds ago
 FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific ..

FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific chambers

32 seconds ago
 Pb govt takes drastic measures to control inflatio ..

Pb govt takes drastic measures to control inflation in province: Usman Buzdar

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ..

Prime Minister appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new DG ISI

35 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth St ..

Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth Structure in Barents Region

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement ..

Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.