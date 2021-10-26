Unflinching struggle of Kashmiris proves incompressible determination for freedom: Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said the valiant Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle of the past 74 years proved that the determination of Kashmiris could not be crushed by any oppression.

In his special message on Kashmir 'Black Day', the Minister for Kashmir Affairs said, "74 years ago today the occupant Indian forces illegally subjugated the Kashmiri people and entered Srinagar in violation of all international law and human rights laws." Gandapur added that since then the brave people of Kashmir have consistently resisted this illegal occupation of nine hundred thousand troops of Indian armed forces.

The Federal Minister said on August 5, 2019, India ripped off the special status of the disputed territory of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through illegal and unilateral measures.

"India has further strengthened its illegitimate occupation of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to do away with the separate identity of Kashmiris and turn them into a minority on their own soil," Gandapur said.

He said this Indian attempt to change the demographic proportion of the IIOJK was a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter, the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Federal Minister said that for the last two years, India has imposed brutal military sieges and sanctions on the basic right of freedom of eight million Kashmiris.

He said that extrajudicial killings, illegal detention by the Indian occupying forces, search operations and detentions continue unabated in the occupied valley.

Gandapur said, "Even today the Kashmiri leadership is imprisoned under fabricated and baseless allegations. India is trying to prolong its illegal occupation of IIOJK." Ali Amin Gandapur said that all these serious and systematic violations of human rights were well documented in the reports of international human rights organizations and international media.

In the recent dossier, he said Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of horrific human rights violations and heinous war crimes committed by the Indian occupying forces in India, urging the international community to hold India accountable for violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Federal Minister said that India should immediately stop serious human rights violations in IIOJK and should withdraw its illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 and implement the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He said that the Government of Pakistan and people salute Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their invincible spirit and countless sacrifices.

He vowed that Pakistan would continue its full support for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris.