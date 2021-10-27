UrduPoint.com

Unforgettable Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Not To Go Waste: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Unforgettable sacrifices of Kashmiris not to go waste: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday lauded the Kashmiri people who were rendering sacrifices for many decades against Indian forces atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to ptv, he said unforgettable sacrifices of Kashmiri brethren would not go waste and time is not so far when they get freedom from Indian occupation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every national and international fora in an effective manner as he is advocate of Kashmiri People.

The minister said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per desires of the Kashmiri people, adding that international community should come forward and play their due role for resolving the core issue between two nuclear countries as durable peace of South Asia was linked with Kashmir issue.

Replying to a question, he said it was first time that the International Human Right Commission had admitted that India was involved in human right violations in the IIOJK.

Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till their independence from Indian illegally occupation in the valley, he said.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Nuclear Jammu Independence Moral From Asia PTV

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

1 hour ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

2 hours ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

2 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.