Unforgettable sacrifices of Kashmiris not to go waste: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday lauded the Kashmiri people who were rendering sacrifices for many decades against Indian forces atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to ptv, he said unforgettable sacrifices of Kashmiri brethren would not go waste and time is not so far when they get freedom from Indian occupation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every national and international fora in an effective manner as he is advocate of Kashmiri People.

The minister said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per desires of the Kashmiri people, adding that international community should come forward and play their due role for resolving the core issue between two nuclear countries as durable peace of South Asia was linked with Kashmir issue.

Replying to a question, he said it was first time that the International Human Right Commission had admitted that India was involved in human right violations in the IIOJK.

Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till their independence from Indian illegally occupation in the valley, he said.