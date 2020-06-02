UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unfortunately Poor And Downtrodden Who Faced More Bad Effects Of The Coronavirus Lockdown: Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:28 AM

Unfortunately poor and downtrodden who faced more bad effects of the coronavirus lockdown: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said unfortunately it were the poor and downtrodden who faced more bad effects of the coronavirus lockdown. He did not want such a lockdown, but due to 18th Amendment the provincial governments used their powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Imran Khan said unfortunately it were the poor and downtrodden who faced more bad effects of the coronavirus lockdown. He did not want such a lockdown, but due to 18th Amendment the provincial governments used their powers.

"We did close schools, colleges, universities, marriage halls and other crowded places, but I did not want to close businesses and the construction sector, and wanted to create a balance," he stressed.

The prime minister said the decision of lockdown was only meant to check the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing was not a treatment but helped slow-down the spread of virus, he added.

He also mentioned the situation in India, where the poor people had to face severe problems due to immediate decision of lockdown, but now they were also going to open businesses and industry.

The prime minister as the SOPs were very important in the prevention of coronavirus, the government would utilize the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force for creating awareness about the SOPs among the people and their implementation in aid of district administration.

He said as the people with the diseases like diabetes and blood pressure, especially the older ones were vulnerable, it was the duty of younger and healthy to follow the SOPs to help protect their elders.

The prime minister said the government would soon come up with a programme under which data about availability of the ventilators and beds at Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals across the country would be updated on daily basis and would be accessible to the people.

He said with over 50% of ventilators in hospitals across the country currently available for the COVID-19 patients, the government was also working to enhance capacity.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Marriage Government Industry Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.