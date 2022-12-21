UrduPoint.com

UNFPA Assures Full Support To PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative Dr Luay Shabaneh on Wednesday visited head office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA).

Director General PDMA briefed him about flood response plan and interest in integrating GBVIE in provincial policies, strategies, strengthening multi-sectoral GBVIE coordination mechanism at district level.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh assured full support of UNFPA to PDMA to deal with natural disasters.

She also appreciated good work carried out by PDMA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

