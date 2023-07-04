Open Menu

UNFPA Country Representative Calls On Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UNFPA Country Representative calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Luay Shabaneh called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Kakar here on Tuesday.

They discussed the increasing population, family planning, provision of nutritious food, maternal and child health, migration from rural areas to cities, registration of Afghan refugees, modern skills of teaching and framing comprehensive strategies, said a news release.

In the meeting, the Governor said that "the population of Balochistan is dispersed due to which it is a challenge to ensure the provision of basic facilities".

He said that due to extreme poverty, backwardness and lack of basic facilities in remote districts of the province, people were forced to shift their homes to cities.

Malik Wali Kakar said that Balochistan has the highest maternal mortality rate even in this scientific era.

He said that backwardness is the biggest obstacle in ensuring a balanced supply of nutritious food to the poor people in Balochistan.

It was necessary that all the government and international organizations should focus on the poor people of the remote districts.

He said that local representatives, scholars and media persons should be involved in conducting a public campaign regarding the effects of the growing population.

Wali Kakar said that international organizations should expand their activities to all the districts of Balochistan in order to convey the fruits of their projects to the people.

