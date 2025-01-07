UNFPA Delegation Calls On KP Speaker, Discuss Avenues For Enhanced Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A delegation of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) led by International Family Planning Advisor Dr. Mela Hidayat called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati to discuss and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.
The meeting focused on UNFPA’s ongoing initiatives in KP and explored avenues for enhanced collaboration to address critical social challenges in the province. The meeting also covered UNFPA’s broader programs on gender equality and youth empowerment.
Secretary KP Assembly Kifayat Ullah Afridi, Special Secretary Syed Waqar Shah and MPA Akbar Ayub were also present in the meeting.
Dr. Mela Hidayat expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his proactive role in newly constituted Parliamentarians’ Forum on Family Planning. She highlighted the forum’s pivotal role in enhancing parliamentary oversight of family planning programs and mobilizing resources for effective implementation.
Dr. Hidayat also underlined the importance of sustained collaboration with the Provincial Assembly to address pressing issues related to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender equity.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati praised UNFPA for their impactful work in KP particularly their contributions to promoting family planning, SRH and gender equality. He reaffirmed the Provincial Assembly’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift well-being of the province’s population.
He also highlighted the significance of coordinated efforts between stakeholders to achieve meaningful progress in family planning, youth development and gender equity adding that collaboration represents a positive step toward addressing key social challenges in KP.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNFPA delegation calls on KP Speaker, discuss avenues for enhanced collaboration2 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
Senate body seeks urgent action against delayed notifications12 minutes ago
-
City's air quality remains unhealthy22 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad vows to tighten noose on gang members to eliminate crime22 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange; work on underpass at Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy road near completion22 minutes ago
-
Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference held22 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers32 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Meeting decides to introduce Electric Vehicle Policy to address challenges of air pollution42 minutes ago
-
2,000 Liters of adulterated milk discarded on Sheikhupura road52 minutes ago