UNFPA Delegation Calls On KP Speaker, Discuss Avenues For Enhanced Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM

UNFPA delegation calls on KP Speaker, discuss avenues for enhanced collaboration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A delegation of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) led by International Family Planning Advisor Dr. Mela Hidayat called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati to discuss and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.

The meeting focused on UNFPA’s ongoing initiatives in KP and explored avenues for enhanced collaboration to address critical social challenges in the province. The meeting also covered UNFPA’s broader programs on gender equality and youth empowerment.

Secretary KP Assembly Kifayat Ullah Afridi, Special Secretary Syed Waqar Shah and MPA Akbar Ayub were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Mela Hidayat expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his proactive role in newly constituted Parliamentarians’ Forum on Family Planning. She highlighted the forum’s pivotal role in enhancing parliamentary oversight of family planning programs and mobilizing resources for effective implementation.

Dr. Hidayat also underlined the importance of sustained collaboration with the Provincial Assembly to address pressing issues related to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender equity.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati praised UNFPA for their impactful work in KP particularly their contributions to promoting family planning, SRH and gender equality. He reaffirmed the Provincial Assembly’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift well-being of the province’s population.

He also highlighted the significance of coordinated efforts between stakeholders to achieve meaningful progress in family planning, youth development and gender equity adding that collaboration represents a positive step toward addressing key social challenges in KP.

APP/mds

More Stories From Pakistan