UNFPA delegation discusses sexual violence framework with Punjab home secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A delegation of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) called on Punjab Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi at his office on Thursday to discuss measures for the protection of women and children and the prevention of sexual violence.

The delegation includes UNFPA Provincial Coordinator Tania Durrani and Maliha Zia. During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Home Secretary on the draft of the Punjab Sexual Violence Response Framework (PSVRF).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Javed said that protecting vulnerable segments of society remains a top priority of the Punjab government. He said that institutional reforms and legal measures were being introduced to effectively combat sexual violence in the province.

The secretary added that all departments in Punjab were working under a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the safety of women and children.

He noted that the Home Department had launched a public awareness campaign titled “Good Touch, Bad Touch” to safeguard minors from abuse.

Dr. Javed Qazi emphasised that the collaboration of law enforcement agencies plays a vital role in ensuring justice in such cases. He further informed that the DNA databank of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency is being expanded to help trace and prosecute offenders.

The UNFPA delegation acknowledged the need for coordinated efforts and offered support for stakeholder training. The delegation assured that UNFPA would assist in the capacity building of officers and staff within the Punjab Home Department.