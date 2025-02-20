UNFPA Delegation Visited PSCA Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters on Thursday.
During their visit, the delegation received a comprehensive briefing from Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroz.
The delegation was introduced to several key initiatives, including Pakistan's first virtual women’s police station, the Child Safety Centre, and other departments within the PSCA. They were also briefed on the operations and monitoring capabilities of the Safe City’s Operations and Monitoring Centre.
Special attention was given to the advanced features of the 15 Emergency Helpline System and the cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based technologies employed by the Safe City.
The delegation was provided with an in-depth briefing on AI-driven traffic violation monitoring systems and software for identifying weapons.
Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas highlighted that Smart Safe City Projects are currently being developed in 18 additional districts across Punjab, with plans to complete the Smart Safe City initiative throughout the entire province in the near future.
Members of the UNFPA delegation commended the Safe City initiative, specifically praising the establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station as a significant and positive step toward ensuring the protection of women and children.
At the conclusion of the visit, gifts were exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the UNFPA, marking a gesture of goodwill and cooperation.
