UNFPA delegation visits PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) and civil societies visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The 15-member delegation was received by COO PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan who discussed agenda points such as women safety application, women empowerment, protection, workforce participation within and through PSCA.

He also substantiated to the UNFPA delegation the promising fact of women participation being up to 25 percent of the authority's total workforce.

The representatives lauded the PSCA initiatives of providing easily accessible security of women by PSCA's comprehensively featured android app namely the Women Safety application.

On the occasion, Kamran Khan briefed the delegation that the App was loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing and one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment.

He said, it was not possible to educate women about the App without the support of civil society. The numberof people installing Apps designed to protect women was growing rapidly.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.