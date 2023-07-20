UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive sustainable development

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Thursday aimed at achieving sustainable development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Thursday aimed at achieving sustainable development in Pakistan.

The accord will develop joint programmes and strategies to provide comprehensive support to the government and people of Pakistan to meet commitments under various regional and international forums and frameworks, including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Colombo Process, Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), a press release said.

"In promulgating labour laws and labour policies with the population policies and related action plans, this collaboration will also extend to initiatives focused on the prevention of violence against women and children, fostering safer and healthier communities," said UNFPA Representative Dr Luay Shabaneh.

He also indicated that the collaboration will empower Government bodies to formulate and implement evidence-based policies and programs in strengthening capacities in data management systems, analysis, dissemination, research, and studies.

ILO's Country Director for Pakistan, Mr Geir T. Tonstol, welcomed the strengthened collaboration with UNFPA as a means to foster positive change in the lives of working women and men.

"We need to ensure that workplaces are safe, inclusive and free from violence. We need to give voice and agency to the most vulnerable. This is essential for decent work and social justice to become a reality. Our partnership with UNFPA will strengthen our combined efforts in this respect", said Mr Tonstol.