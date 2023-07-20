Open Menu

UNFPA, ILO Strengthen Collaboration For Inclusive Sustainable Development

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:13 PM

UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive sustainable development

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Thursday aimed at achieving sustainable development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Thursday aimed at achieving sustainable development in Pakistan.

The accord will develop joint programmes and strategies to provide comprehensive support to the government and people of Pakistan to meet commitments under various regional and international forums and frameworks, including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Colombo Process, Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), a press release said.

"In promulgating labour laws and labour policies with the population policies and related action plans, this collaboration will also extend to initiatives focused on the prevention of violence against women and children, fostering safer and healthier communities," said UNFPA Representative Dr Luay Shabaneh.

He also indicated that the collaboration will empower Government bodies to formulate and implement evidence-based policies and programs in strengthening capacities in data management systems, analysis, dissemination, research, and studies.

ILO's Country Director for Pakistan, Mr Geir T. Tonstol, welcomed the strengthened collaboration with UNFPA as a means to foster positive change in the lives of working women and men.

"We need to ensure that workplaces are safe, inclusive and free from violence. We need to give voice and agency to the most vulnerable. This is essential for decent work and social justice to become a reality. Our partnership with UNFPA will strengthen our combined efforts in this respect", said Mr Tonstol.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Ilo Colombo Women All From Government Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquir ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquires after health of Bara blast ..

1 minute ago
 IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in tosha ..

IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in toshakhana case

1 minute ago
 Election Commission fully prepared for early or on ..

Election Commission fully prepared for early or on-time general elections: Secre ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embass ..

EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

5 minutes ago
 US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More American ..

US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More Americans Will Be Recruited in 2023

5 minutes ago
 District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram securit ..

District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram security plan

5 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes fro ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports t ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded eight ISO certifications

33 minutes ago
 Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its ..

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its summer programme in Abu Dhabi

33 minutes ago
 Agha Hassan Baloch calls for resolving issue of te ..

Agha Hassan Baloch calls for resolving issue of terrorism in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 CDA auctions 9 plots for 1.82 bln for 'Capital Str ..

CDA auctions 9 plots for 1.82 bln for 'Capital Street Islamabad'

2 minutes ago
 DC orders action against illegal housing schemes, ..

DC orders action against illegal housing schemes, commercialization

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan