UNFPA Organize Session Regarding CRVS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 09:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The United Nations Population fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh organized an event here in a local hotel on Thursday.

The objective of the session was to conduct Civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) which ensures legal rights and identity of citizens.

UNFPA with support of the Sindh Government engaged young champions, bloggers and civil society organizations in Hyderabad on registration of vital events. Highlighting the importance of vital registrations like death registration, Organiser Mariyum said that registration of death was essential to maintain accurate national data and devising effective policy making.

She said that records of deaths provide necessary data which help governments to ascertain difficulties and problems related to death ratio and health.

Stressing upon the importance of registering 'nikah', She said that registration of Nikah as per law of Pakistan document marital status of two persons formally and also secure the right of spouses regarding marriage, property and ownership.

About divorce speaker said that registration of divorce was essential for matters like change in marital status, distribution of property and custody of children.

APP/nsm

