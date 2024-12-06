UNFPA Pakistan launches 'Hifazat' app to empower youth with health, wellness knowledge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan, in partnership with the school of Leadership Foundation, has launched a specialized health and wellness app called Hifazat to promote the health and well-being of young people.

The app was Inaugurated by Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative, UNFPA Pakistan, bringing essential information on topics like reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, family planning, puberty, and mental health directly to users’ fingertips.

The Hifazat App is set to revolutionize the way youth in Pakistan access critical health information. With an intuitive interface, the app offers a variety of features that enable young people to monitor reproductive health, and receive telehealth consultations. It also offers location-based services, connecting users to nearby clinics, ensuring easy access to essential health services when needed.

Pakistan, with a young and dynamic population, faces a critical need for accessible, reliable health information. Many adolescents and young adults lack awareness and resources to navigate issues related to reproductive health, mental well-being, and physical development. The Hifazat App addresses this gap by providing youth with accurate and timely health education, empowering them to make informed choices about their bodies and their health.

With the app’s focus on hygiene, puberty, family planning, and mental health, it ensures that young people, particularly in rural areas, have access to the right information at their fingertips.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, commented on the importance of the initiative: “The launch of the Hifazat App is a promising initiative that will give information to our adolescents and youth on critical health issues.

Through collective efforts we can make it sustainable.”

The launch event brings together key stakeholders, including young leaders, health professionals, and government representatives, who will engage in an interactive discussion on the importance of accessible health resources for youth. Activities and demonstrations will showcase the app’s features, helping attendees understand how to utilize it to its full potential.

Dr. Sabina Durrani, Director General, Population Programme Wing, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination emphasized the significance of technology in reaching young people while emphasizing on ensuring this reaches the masses across Pakistan: “The Hifazat App is a perfect example of how technology can play a transformative role in addressing youth health challenges. It’s essential that we continue to innovate and ensure that every young person in Pakistan has access to the tools and knowledge they need to lead healthier, more empowered lives.”

Mariyam Irfan, Managing Director of SoLF, shared her excitement about the app’s potential impact: “At SoLF, we are committed to empowering youth through knowledge and support. The Hifazat App is a testament to our dedication to providing the young generation with resources that equip them to take control of their health. We believe this app will not only provide essential information but also create a community where youth can openly discuss and learn about topics that are crucial to their well-being.”

Over the coming months, the Hifazat App will reach more young people across Pakistan, offering an essential tool for health education, empowerment, and well-being.