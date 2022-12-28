UNFPA Project on Reproductive Health reviewed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Prime Foundation (PF) organized a program review and training event for female Primary care physicians of UNFPA funded project on Reproductive Health in Merged Tribal Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar Medical College.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Prof. Dr Zafar Mirza, former Adviser of WHO was the chief guest of the event, whereas the director of Prime Institute of Public Health (PIPH) Prof. Dr Saeed Anwar along with others were also present.

Prof. Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the life-saving MNH services provided by the project workforce in challenging and hard-to-reach areas of the country for a high national cause because Pakistan was among the countries with high maternal deaths and was only second to South African country Lesotho in neonatal deaths requiring intervention in the maternal and postnatal domains.

Prof. Mirza urged the project staff to use the lessons learned over the year for their professional and services development as healthcare resolutions for the new year. He distributed certificates and shields among the workshop participants.

The Director PIPH presented a memento to the chief guest as a token of recognition of his breakthrough contributions to health systems development and universal health coverage in the country.