UNFPA representative calls on Health minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) UNFPA Representative in Islamabad, Dr. Luay Shabaneh called on Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Thursday and discussed issues related to the health sector.

The minister informed that the Ministry of National Health Services is all set to organize “All Pakistan Women Convention on family planning and population management” at the Convention Centre on 16th October 2023.

The minister said that the objective of this convention is to empower the women and mothers by raising the awareness and knowledge of women, particularly rural women on population issues and family planning based on the Islamic concept “Tawazun” which calls for balancing between the resources and the population.

He said that the audience at the Convention will include 500 women of reproductive health age from rural and peri-urban areas.

Scholars and national and international experts will participate in the convention to highlight the Islamic point of view on family planning.

The minister said that the government was working under an integrated strategy to control the growing population. The Population Task Force was following a comprehensive strategy to control the population.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh appreciated the measures taken to control population growth and assured full support in this regard from UNFPA.