UNFPA Representative Discusses Collaborations To Support KP Police EHM App

Published August 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) has expressed willingness to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police efforts for safety of marginalized segments in the society.

The UNFPA Deputy Representative Maskey Latika and AIG Gender Equality Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayesha Gul on Tuesday discussed collaborations to support KP police EHM App through training of personnel, better response mechanism and inter-departmental referral pathways.

The KP police has launched 'EHM' (Emergency Helpline for Marginalized Segments) for safety of segments including women, transgenders, minorities and differently abled people.

AIG Ayesha Gul briefed the (UNFPA) about the steps taken for safety of women, children and transgender by the KP government including legislation.

She said that KP police has introduced mobile application named "EHM" which aimed to modernize the policing system by providing prompt response and security to masses.

She said that EHM is a mobile application which will help in filing and resolution of complaints regarding violence faced by the marginalized segments of the society.

