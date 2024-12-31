UNFPA, SoLF conclude transformative 'Hifazat' theatre workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with the school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), concluded the 'Hifazat' theatre workshops and performances, a four-month program running from July to October 2024.

This initiative harnessed the transformative power of theatre to address critical social issues such as reproductive health and rights, gender-based violence, child marriages, and gender equality, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Focusing on youth-led communication, the program engaged university students from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in South Punjab and the University of Peshawar (UoP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in partnership with Theatre Wallay, a renowned professional theater group.

The programme commenced with virtual sessions, during which students learned techniques for collecting real-life community stories related to reproductive health and rights, gender-based violence, and other societal challenges.

In September, intensive three-day, in-person workshops were held at both universities. These sessions offered students: Acting Fundamentals are used for ice-breaking exercises to enhance teamwork, communication, and stage presence.

Story Collection & Development for participants to transform personal and community narratives into meaningful monologues and scenes. The scriptwriting & Peer Review, collaborative script development, followed by feedback sessions to refine content. Technical Theatre Training Guidance on staging, set design, costume planning, and audience engagement.

Equipped with newfound skills, participants went on to organize community-based theater performances addressing gender equality, child marriage, other pressing topics. These interactive performances sparked meaningful conversations and fostered awareness within local communities.

The Hifazat theatre workshops empowered young participants to use theatre as a tool for social change. Engage local audiences in addressing sensitive societal issues. Promote dialogue on critical topics, amplifying awareness and inspiring action.

The workshops exemplify the transformative potential of theatre in social advocacy and youth empowerment. This initiative underscores the commitment of UNFPA and SoLF to leveraging innovative tools to promote gender equality, reproductive health, and human rights across Pakistan.