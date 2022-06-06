UNFPA, SPO to explore opportunities for joint work in Balochistan

A delegation headed by Program Analyst UNFPA Country Office, Dilshad Pari and Head of Programs SPO, Shazia Shaheen on Monday visited different key government offices including Planning and Development Department, women Development Department and women Ombudsperson to explore the opportunities to initiate joint work in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation headed by Program Analyst UNFPA Country Office, Dilshad Pari and Head of Programs SPO, Shazia Shaheen on Monday visited different key government offices including Planning and Development Department, women Development Department and women Ombudsperson to explore the opportunities to initiate joint work in Balochistan.

In the meeting with Chief of Foreign Aid, Planning & Development Department, Government of Balochistan, Najeebullah Babri, different interventions were discussed regarding possible joint work. Dilshad briefed him about UNFPA's work at Balochistan.

SPO program head Shazia said that support was required from P&D department to develop multi-sectoral mechanism for strengthening of Balochistan Women Helpline 1089 because it has coordination mechanism across all concerned departments. She told that services were available but those have to be channelized.

Najeebullah said that P&D has replica of every department and establishment of gender cell at the department could be good platform for all GBV services.

Chief of foreign Aid, Najeebullah requested SPO and UNFPA to submit concept note on "Gender and Climate Change" to the department, so initiative could be taken on that. The meeting was held with Secretary Women Development Department Dr. Umar Babar at his office to acknowledge his support in arranging coordination meeting with SPO and to continue guiding Helpline staff in provision of services to the GBV survivors. Establishment of close coordination with other concerned departments for strengthening of services of Helpline was also discussed. The meeting with Ombudsperson for Anti-Sexual Harassment at Workplace Balochistan Sabira islam was held at her office.

Joint action to curb sexual harassment and close coordination between Helpline and Ombudsperson office was discussed in the meeting. Sabira requested UNFPA and SPO to include Ombudsperson office in the promotion of helpline. She told that, support is required from UNFPA for training of inquiry committees. She showed concerns that, her judgments being challenged and top government officials get relief from Governor. She said that, amendment is necessary in the Act to strengthen the powers of the Ombudsperson.

It was mutually agreed during the meeting with the Chairperson Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women Fouzia Shaheen that, close collaboration is a need of time for the strengthening of commission. Fouzia informed that, rules of business of Domestic Violence Bill have been finalized and 86 protection committees at the tehsil level will be formed under that, which could definitely heal women against GBV. She said that, strong advocacy is needed with the parliamentarians especially religious parties before tabling the Child Marriages Bill in the provincial assembly. Shazia and Dilshad ensured full cooperation and coordination with the commission in future.

Visit of Balochistan Women Helpline was also held to assess the operations of Helpline and meet the staff. Dilshad checked the database and also gave instructions to staff to strictly follow the privacy and confidentiality of the GBV survivors. Shazia informed UNFPA staff that, equipment like computer system, UPS and fixtures & furniture has been provided to helpline for uninterrupted and quality services to the GBV survivors.