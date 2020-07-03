UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNFPA To Assist Pakistan In Formulation Of Population Development Strategies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:15 AM

UNFPA to assist Pakistan in formulation of population development strategies

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will extend technical assistance to the government to formulate population development strategies and their onward implementation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will extend technical assistance to the government to formulate population development strategies and their onward implementation in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and UNFPA Country Representative Lina Mousa signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday in this regard, said a news release issued by the office of Usman Dar who leads two flag-ship initiatives of the government on youth including the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program and Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The MoU was aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms to integrate youth voices into national development policies and processes.

It would formalize cooperation between Kamyab Jawan Programme and UNFPA for the empowerment and well-being of the youth.

On the occasion, Usman Dar said the cooperation between two departments would help expedite implementation on the National Youth Development Framework.

It would give impetus to establishment of the National Youth Foundation.

"The assistance from UNFPA will be instrumental in mobilizing technical assistance in constructing a new district representative youth developmental index," he remarked.

The SAPM said the initiative would enable the government in devising youth-centered policies and programmes. "This will support our government's priority area of youth development in Pakistan."Lina Mousa said the partnership would provide an ample opportunity to strengthen institutional mechanism and national capacities on young people's health and rights.

"When young people are actively engaged and involved, they are able to build important life-skills, develop knowledge on human rights and promote action", she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Young From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

36 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

3 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

3 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

3 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.