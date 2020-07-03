UNFPA to assist Pakistan in formulation of population development strategies

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will extend technical assistance to the government to formulate population development strategies and their onward implementation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will extend technical assistance to the government to formulate population development strategies and their onward implementation in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and UNFPA Country Representative Lina Mousa signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday in this regard, said a news release issued by the office of Usman Dar who leads two flag-ship initiatives of the government on youth including the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program and Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The MoU was aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms to integrate youth voices into national development policies and processes.

It would formalize cooperation between Kamyab Jawan Programme and UNFPA for the empowerment and well-being of the youth.

On the occasion, Usman Dar said the cooperation between two departments would help expedite implementation on the National Youth Development Framework.

It would give impetus to establishment of the National Youth Foundation.

"The assistance from UNFPA will be instrumental in mobilizing technical assistance in constructing a new district representative youth developmental index," he remarked.

The SAPM said the initiative would enable the government in devising youth-centered policies and programmes. "This will support our government's priority area of youth development in Pakistan."Lina Mousa said the partnership would provide an ample opportunity to strengthen institutional mechanism and national capacities on young people's health and rights.

"When young people are actively engaged and involved, they are able to build important life-skills, develop knowledge on human rights and promote action", she remarked.