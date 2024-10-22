Open Menu

UNFPA To Launch "The Research Challenge: Climate Change" Women 's Health In Focus"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with academic partners, is launching the Research Challenge: Climate Change "Women’s Health in Focus"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with academic partners, is launching the Research Challenge: Climate Change "Women’s Health in Focus".

According to information, the initiatives aimed at improving access to information, commodities, and services related to women’s health.

In expand the scope of research at the intersection of women’s health and climate change, thereby bolstering

crease women’s participation and engagement in climate solutions with a particular focus on locally-led participatory research approaches.To accomplish these goals, the Research Challenge will select up to six teams and organizations as winners, prioritizing teams led by female researchers.

The eligible criteria is :

Applicants must commit to the bi-weekly support program from August to November and be prepared to deliver the results of the research study or share new findings within a four-month period.

While the final outcome of the research is not expected to be delivered within the timeline and scope of this initiative, applicants must be prepared to present evidence of how the received grants have advanced the research by November 2024.

Individuals and teams must be living and working in, and originate from, UNFPA Programme Countries and demonstrate proximity to the community served by their solution.

At a minimum, applicants must already have an established scope of research and key research questions.

Organizations can be for-profit, nonprofit, or hybrid models.

Team members must have a working knowledge of English to participate in the support program.

Only one submission per applying team is permitted. All submissions must be made in English only.

