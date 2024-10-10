- Home
UNFPA Will Contribute To Human Capital Development Through Skills-based Education:Report
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) UNFPA will contribute to human capital development through in-school and out-of-school life skills-based education, youth leadership for innovation and investments in youth-led initiatives to fulfil young people’s rights, said a report by UNFPA issued here on Thursday.
According to details, the line with the ICPD Programme of Action and the voluntary ICPD+25 and Family Planning 2030 national commitments, the country programme will seek to integrate reproductive health services in the national universal health coverage package, prioritizing national ownership and investing in national and sub-national institutions and accountability systems.
The country programme will support reviews of national policy, legislation and action plans affecting sexual and reproductive health, gender equality, child marriage, youth and women’s empowerment to identify implementation bottlenecks.
Capitalizing on the recent policy and legislative reforms in promoting gender equality and addressing gender-based violence, institutional capacities and systems for the implementation of policy and legal frameworks will be strengthened, it report revealed.
