Unfulfilled promises leave ICT police officials waiting for rewards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Police officials in the Federal capital are still waiting for the fulfillment of monetary rewards and certificates promised for their extraordinary duties during the 9th of Muharram “Marka-e-Haq,” the August 14 Independence Day celebrations, and the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS). Despite public announcements, the pledges have not yet been fulfilled.

According to official figures, Islamabad witnessed a 20 percent decline in overall crime during 2025. This reduction came against robberies, thefts, street crimes, and land mafia through effective crackdowns and sustained police operations.

Officials noted that several major cases were solved within hours, while continuous surveillance and field action helped curb criminal activity across the capital. These efforts, coupled with the sacrifices of police personnel, also enabled Islamabad to rank safer than several global capitals.

Police officers recalled that senior officials had announced CC-1 certificates and a Rs2,000 monetary reward per officer after their performance in four key deployments: the 9th of Muharram “Marka-e-Haq,” the August 13 security duties linked with Muharram processions, the August 14 Independence Day celebrations, and the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS). They alleged that while announcements were made on each occasion, the rewards remained limited to verbal messages or internal control room notifications.

One officer, on condition of anonymity, told APP, “When punishments are concerned, orders are issued and recorded within hours. But when it comes to incentives, they vanish into files.”

Others, also requesting anonymity, expressed frustration over their working conditions, pointing to suffocating uniforms, lack of proper fittings, and inadequate food facilities. One constable told APP, “We are not provided food at all during long duties. Only those on VIP assignments receive meals.”

Another duty officer deployed at an internal barrier explained, “There is no canteen or hotel nearby, and we cannot leave our checkpoint either.”

Despite their grievances, officers emphasized that promises made by senior officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, remain unfulfilled in practice. They warned that such delays were undermining morale among the lower ranks.

“We have kept Islamabad safe, but broken promises undermine our sacrifices,” one constable concluded.

Efforts were made to obtain comments from senior police officials, but no response was received till the filing of this report.

