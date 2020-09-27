UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Address; PM Exposes Indian Atrocities In IOJK: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

UNGA address; PM exposes Indian atrocities in IOJK: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had once again exposed atrocities of Indian forces being inflicted on innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

While commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's virtual address to (UNGA) on Sunday, he lauded PM Imran Khan for effectively highlighting longstanding Kashmir issue at international forum adding that this address would be remembered as strong voice on the issue.

The minister also hailed PM's views on coronavirus, climate change and eradication of poverty.

Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address had proved that he (Imran Khan) was a visionary leader and not only the voice of entire Muslim Ummah but also the people of poor countries.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Poor Punjab Jammu Sunday Muslim Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

21 minutes ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

36 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

3 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.