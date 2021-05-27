UNGA President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir Wednesday arrived here on three-day visit, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On his arrival, the UNGA president was received by senior officials of foreign ministry, the UN representative in Islamabad and Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul.

"After an important and fruitful official visit to Bangladesh, I arrived in Islamabad for my official visit to Pakistan. I look forward to my important meetings tomorrow in Islamabad," Volkan Bozkir said on Twitter.

During his stay in the Federal capital, the UNGA president will have detailed talks with the foreign minister and different call on with the leadership, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He will also deliver a talk on the "Importance of Multilateralism." Volkan Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly.

He has also been visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the prestigious position of President of the UN General Assembly.