UNGA President Departs After Three-day Official Visit

Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:57 PM

The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir Friday departed here on completion of his three-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir Friday departed here on completion of his three-day visit to Pakistan.

The UNGA president visited Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

President Bozkir began his engagements by delivering an address at the National Defence University, where he lectured on multilateral solutions to global challenges pertaining to peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development. He met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan, UN Security Council reform, Pakistan's Presidency of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, climate action, financing for development, and the equal, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all.

The UNGA president was also received by Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the situations in Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, and Afghanistan, as well as the importance of debt restructuring and eradicating illicit financial flows.nBesides President Arif Alvi, Volkan Bozkir also met the UN country team, led by Resident Coordinator Julien Harneiss, where he was briefed on the work of the United Nations in Pakistan. President Alvi conferred Pakistan's civil award 'Hilal-e-Pakistan' on Volkan Bozkir in recognition of his outstanding service as a leader, who has served the United Nations, as the President of its 75th General Assembly, under unprecedented circumstances.

