UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA President Due In Capital Today On 3-day Visit

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

UNGA president due in capital today on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir is arriving in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a three-day visit, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his stay in Islamabad, Volkan Bozkir will have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister and call on the leadership, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda.

The UNGA president will also deliver a Talk on the "Importance of Multilateralism." Volkan Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He is a former diplomat and a senior politician. Following his 39-year long illustrious diplomatic career in the Turkish Foreign Service, Bozkir was elected thrice as member of the Turkish Parliament and has served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and Minister for E.

U. Affairs.

Volkan Bozkir also visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the prestigious position of President of the UN General Assembly.

"The visit of the PGA would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs," the Foreign Office said.

It said Pakistan remained committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realization of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development, promotion and protection of human rights, peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Foreign Office United Nations Parliament Visit August 2020

Recent Stories

WAM and RT Arabic explore fostering cooperation

45 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE bucks the global job trend

59 minutes ago

India&#039;s total coronavirus cases cross 27 mill ..

60 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

60 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.