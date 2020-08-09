UrduPoint.com
UNGA President-elect Arrives On Two-day Visit

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

UNGA president-elect arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The President-elect of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit, on the invitation of the Government of Pakistan.

On his arrival at airport, the PGA-elect was warmly received by the senior officers of the foreign ministry.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will have wide-ranging talks with Volkan Bozkir on issues relating to the three main pillars of the United Nations' work, including peace and security, development, and human rights, a Foreign Office press release said.

Bozkir, the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the UNGA president, would also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will be leading a historic and unprecedented General Assembly Session as the UN commemorates 75th anniversary of its establishment this year.

More Stories From Pakistan

