UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir reaches Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On arrival at the Ministry, the Foreign Minister received the visiting dignitary.

On conclusion of the talks, the Foreign Minister and the President-elect of the UN General Assembly are scheduled to address a joint press stakeout.

Volkan Bozkir will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Issues and priorities pertaining to 75th session of the UN General Assembly will be discussed in the meetings.

On the occasion, Volkan Bozkir planted a sapling at the lawn of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the national plantation drive.

Volkan Bozkir is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.