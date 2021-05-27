UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Urges 'no Change In J&K Status' Unless Resolved As Per UNSC Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

UNGA president urges 'no change in J&K status' unless resolved as per UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir on Thursday said the status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must not be changed unless resolved as per the Resolutions of UN Security Council.

Addressing at a joint presser with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the UNGA President said the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir lay with the implementation of the UN Charter and through peaceful means as decided between Pakistan and India under Simla Agreement.

The UNGA President urged the parties on both sides to "refrain from changing the status of the dispute" otherwise.

He said the Palestine issue worldwide had received more political win than the J&K dispute and suggested Pakistan to bring the issue of the latter to the UN platform "more strongly".

Volkan Bozkir, who arrived here Wednesday on a three-day visit, focused his press conference on the issues of Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan, and the role of UN in handling the conflicts.

On Palestine, Bozkir said: "We have captured the momentum and the eye of the storm. When the political structure is ready for something, nothing will stop it." He lauded Foreign Minister Qureshi for "representing Pakistan in a good way" to highlight the Palestine issue internationally joined by his other counterparts.

"[I] am witnessed that in last UN meeting on Palestine, your leadership was very important that moved towards success," he said.

As president of UNGA, he said, it was his duty to remain impartial, however said that "impartiality could be defined" in other words.

"For the case like Palestine, I think that helping people and giving them a just solution to their problem is impartiality," he said. Also, the goal of ending occupation and achieving two independent viable states side by sides in mutual recognition to the pre-1969 settlement is important, he added.

/MORE/

