UNGA Session: FMs of Pakistan, Turkey and Palestine arrive in New York

The UN General Assembly will hold an urgent meeting today (Thursday) to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, as Israel presses on with its deadly aggression in Gaza and West Bank.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in New York to attend the emergency meeting of United Nations General Assembly on situation in Palestine today.

According to statement of foreign office the Foreign Minister will represent Pakistan's stance on the Palestine issue and raise his voice forcefully to call for an end to atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians by Israel.

Besides this, the foreign minister will also meet UNGA President Volkan Bozkir and other dignitaries. He will also meet media representatives and brief them regarding Pakistan's stance on local and international matters.

Earlier Foreign Minister left Turkey along with the foreign Ministers of Turkey, Palestine and Sudan for New York.

Foreign Minister has called for collective efforts to end human tragedy in Palestine and avert threats to regional peace.

Speaking at dinner hosted by him at Pakistan Embassy in New York in the honour of the foreign Ministers who have arrived there to participate in United Nations General Assembly's emergency session on situation in Palestine, Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted atrocities being committed by Israeli forces, the miseries of Palestinian people and threats to regional peace, and diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held detailed consultation with the participating foreign minister on adopting joint strategy to draw world community's attention towards the grave human rights violations.

Foreign Minister of Turkey, Tunis, Palestine and the President UN General Assembly and Permanent Representatives of OIC member countries attended the reception.