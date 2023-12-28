Open Menu

UNGA Unanimously Adopts Uzbekistan Resolution On Environmental Challenges In Central Asia

December 28, 2023

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Uzbekistan suggesting multiple measures to effectively counter the climate and environmental threats in Central Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Uzbekistan suggesting multiple measures to effectively counter the climate and environmental threats in Central Asia.

The resolution titled “Central Asia in the face of environmental challenges: strengthening regional solidarity for the sake of sustainable development and prosperity” was adopted following the intergovernmental negotiation process took place in October and November at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The experts belonging to the countries from all continents of the world actively participated in the consultations, while representatives of more than 100 countries made numerous proposals, said a press release issued by the Uzbek Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday.

The document was presented on behalf of all Central Asian countries. The co-sponsors of the resolution also included countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Turkey, China, Singapore, Hungary, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan and Paraguay (covering representatives of all UN regional groups).

The resolution mentions a number of initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan, including the “Green Agenda for Central Asia” and its role in promoting sustainable development in the region.

In the resolution, the UN member states welcome the initiative of Uzbekistan to hold the International Climate Forum in Samarkand in 2024.

Particular attention is paid to efforts to mitigate the consequences of the drying up of the Aral Sea, with special emphasis on the activities of the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea region, created on the initiative of the head of Uzbekistan.

An appeal was made to the international community to continue to support the fund.

The document notes the importance of introducing innovative methods and new technologies in the fight against desertification and land degradation.

The resolution contains specific tasks to effectively counter climate and environmental threats in Central Asia, including through the development of sustainable agriculture, landscaping, rational use of water resources, energy efficiency, waste recycling, development of sustainable tourism, creation of “smart cities” and sustainable transport.

The General Assembly recommended that the UN system, international and financial institutions, the private sector, investors and donors continue to mobilize resources, build capacity and provide assistance to address environmental problems in Central Asia.

The resolution also sets out the initiatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the field of environmental protection.

