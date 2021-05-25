UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Votes To Place Controversial Norm Of 'Responsibility To Protect' On Its Annual Agenda; Pakistan Abstains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

UNGA votes to place controversial norm of 'Responsibility to Protect' on its annual agenda; Pakistan abstains

With Pakistan abstaining, the UN General Assembly has voted to include the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity as part of its permanent agenda, after a contentious debate

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :With Pakistan abstaining, the UN General Assembly has voted to include the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity as part of its permanent agenda, after a contentious debate.

The 193-member Assembly did so by adopting a resolution, sponsored by a group of states, with a vote of 115 in favour to 15 against, with 28 abstentions.

The vote followed a day-long debating session during which delegates expressed sharply divergent viewpoints on the nature, scope and application of the responsibility to protect, an international norm that nations have an obligation to protect their populations against genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity, and that the world community must assist if necessary.

This year's debate was particularly relevant in the light of the Israeli aggression against the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the protection needs of the suffering Palestinian civilians.

Explaining Pakistan's decision to abstain in the voting, Saad Warraich, a counsellor at the Pakistani Mission to the UN, said that the failure of the international community to uphold the norms of the responsibility to protect were most evidently manifest as the Israeli bombs-hit Gaza was drenched in the blood of over 250 Palestinians, including women and children.

He regretted that the UN Security Council had stood as a silent bystander to the plight of the long-suffering Palestinian people.

In contrast with the inaction to address the grave situation in the Palestinian Occupied Territory, diplomats here pointed to western interventions in Libya and Syria.

In his remarks, Warraich, the Pakistani delegate, said that the inaction of the Security Council was not due to the absence of legal norms to prevent egregious crimes, but due to lack of 'political will' on part of some to act.

He stressed that the calls for accountability would invariably smack of "double standards and selectivity", especially when the international community does not act to prevent egregious crimes including mass killings, deliberate and prolonged lockdowns and systematic attempts to impose new demographic realities, in Palestine and other occupied territories, such as the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

"What is needed is not an abdication of our collective responsibility to prevent these grave crimes, but to act in a consistent and uniform manner against all transgressions, wherever and by whomsoever, in an objective and impartial manner, the Pakistani delegate said, adding that that was the standard against which any initiative on the 'Responsibility to Protect' must be calibrated.

He said that discussions must now focus on bridging the differing perspectives on the responsibility to protect and that persistent focus on institutionalizing the debate would further deteriorate work related to the concept.

In the voting, Western and Latin American countries mainly supported the draft --both the US and Israel -- voted for it; China, Russia, Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Venezuela and Syria were among those who voted against -- India also abstained.

The resolution's proponents were a cross-regional group of over 60 countries led by Croatia, Qatar, and Costa Rica.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Syria Israel Palestine Iran Russia China Egypt Vote Gaza Qatar Jammu Indonesia Croatia Costa Rica Libya Venezuela Women All Blood

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 3,972 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

9 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

11 seconds ago

China's major telecom operators have 310 mln 5G-co ..

13 seconds ago

China sees rise in higher vocational institutions: ..

15 seconds ago

Russia's Tuapse City on High Alert Following Spill ..

20 seconds ago

Georgia Opens Land Borders on June 1 - Coordinatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.