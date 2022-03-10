UrduPoint.com

UNGA's Revitalization Key To Promoting World Peace, Sustainable Development: Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Pakistan has called for proactive approach to make the UN General Assembly, the world body's main policy-making organ, more effective and responsive to global challenges, including those affecting individual members, saying, "This is the essence of multilateralism."

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan has called for proactive approach to make the UN General Assembly, the world body's main policy-making organ, more effective and responsive to global challenges, including those affecting individual members, saying, "This is the essence of multilateralism." Speaking in a debate on the revitalization of the work of the 193-member Assembly, Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy Pakistan permanent representative to the UN, said it's revitalization was key to promoting world peace on the basis of equal and indivisible security and sustainable development.

In this regard, he stressed the need to promote greater alignment, information-sharing and synergies between the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the relationship between the General Assembly and Security Council.

Under the provisions of UN Charter, which assigns distinct but critical roles to both organs, the General Assembly could invite the Security Council to provide subject-oriented special reports on any issue of international concern, the Pakistani representative said, adding that such reports could provide valuable analysis and insight into the work of the Security Council.

"We must make optimum use of this provision, especially at times when the Council takes a decision under the Chapter VII of the Charter (enforcement)," Aamir Khan said.

In recent years, he said the progress towards enhancing transparency in the appointment of the UN Secretary General should continue with more meaningful involvement of the General Assembly in making the selection process more open and inclusive.

The Pakistani representative also supported the efforts to strengthen the Office of the President of the General Assembly (PGA).

