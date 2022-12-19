'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like chameleon: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum on Monday dubbed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an "ungrateful person", who would change "his colour like a chameleon" once his motives were achieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum on Monday dubbed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an "ungrateful person", who would change "his colour like a chameleon" once his motives were achieved.

Her remarks came in the backdrop of the current political situation that evolved after Imran Khan's announcement for the dissolution of assemblies in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

"Imran Khan is a political chameleon who changes his colour to fulfill his motives," she said while accusing him of a conspiracy aimed at bringing political instability to the country.

She said Imran Khan had the audacity to offer a lifetime extension to those whom he termed "Mir Sadiq, Mir Jafir and neutrals" in public gatherings.