UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ungulates Gallery' At Pakistan Museum Of Natural History Continues To Fascinate Children

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:28 PM

'Ungulates Gallery' at Pakistan Museum of Natural History continues to fascinate children

The newly added attraction of "Ungulates Gallery" at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is fascinating a number of students, families and researchers who are visiting the museum in a large number on daily basis especially weekends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The newly added attraction of "Ungulates Gallery" at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is fascinating a number of students, families and researchers who are visiting the museum in a large number on daily basis especially weekends.

A number of visitors especially children throng the variety of galleries of the museum on daily basis to explore different aspects of world of natural history.

Pakistan has around 200 species of Ungulates which are normally known as "Big Mammals" among which few are critically endangered.

PMNH is playing vital role in preservation of the rare species which include brown bear, snow leopard, yak, black bear.

The gallery has so far displayed around 25 mammals specimen including nilgai, common leopard, sheep, black buck, markhor, asiatic jackal, grey goral, brown and black bears, yak and snow leopard etc, Associate Curator and Mammals Specialist at PMNH Muhammad Asif Khan said here.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Asif said the museum was diligently working on preservation of the engendered mammals species to transfer the knowledge of this natural asset to the next generations.

This collection of mammal's species will also enable the researchers to conduct studies on different aspects of these species, he said.

He was of the view that the museum has although different attractions including Forests Gallery, Birds Gallery, Zoological Gallery, Gemstones Gallery and many others however the mammal's gallery is a major source of attraction for the children and young students.

Meanwhile, Director General PMNH, Dr Muhammad Rafique said, "We have signed different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with zoos across the country and are working on research and conservation of zoological life".

He said our team of experts was also working on preservation of the skeleton of Female Rhinoceros and skin of male Rhino died at Bahawalpur and an elephant died in Islamabad Zoo few months ago.

The specimen of these animals will be displayed after a chemical procedure for their durable preservation, he added.

The DG said PMNH was the only institute which has skilled scientists and researchers as well as equipped laboratories to chemically treat and preserve different species belonging to the world of natural history.

He was of the view that such museum facility should be extended to the provincial levels so that the local people of those areas can get awareness about the importance of natural history and its preservation.

It will also to sensitize new generations about their role in reducing climatic damages to keep the ecosystem alive, he said.

Around 4,000,000 students, researchers and families annually are visiting the museum.

The museum, being the only one of its kind is a source of education for thousands of the students and researchers who visit it on daily basis and are provided a comfortable environment and maximum facilitation to conduct study on different species, the DG observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Snow Education Visit Died Young Male Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign minister's cousin dies, Namaz-e-Janaza on ..

57 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews law and order situat ..

58 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority suspends 2 officials ..

1 minute ago

US B-52 Bomber En Route to Syria Escorted by Greek ..

1 minute ago

A briefing at the MFA on the outcome of the XVIII ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.