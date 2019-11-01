'Ungulates Gallery' at Pakistan Museum of Natural History continues to fascinate children

The newly added attraction of "Ungulates Gallery" at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is fascinating a number of students, families and researchers who are visiting the museum in a large number on daily basis especially weekends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The newly added attraction of "Ungulates Gallery" at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is fascinating a number of students, families and researchers who are visiting the museum in a large number on daily basis especially weekends.

A number of visitors especially children throng the variety of galleries of the museum on daily basis to explore different aspects of world of natural history.

Pakistan has around 200 species of Ungulates which are normally known as "Big Mammals" among which few are critically endangered.

PMNH is playing vital role in preservation of the rare species which include brown bear, snow leopard, yak, black bear.

The gallery has so far displayed around 25 mammals specimen including nilgai, common leopard, sheep, black buck, markhor, asiatic jackal, grey goral, brown and black bears, yak and snow leopard etc, Associate Curator and Mammals Specialist at PMNH Muhammad Asif Khan said here.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Asif said the museum was diligently working on preservation of the engendered mammals species to transfer the knowledge of this natural asset to the next generations.

This collection of mammal's species will also enable the researchers to conduct studies on different aspects of these species, he said.

He was of the view that the museum has although different attractions including Forests Gallery, Birds Gallery, Zoological Gallery, Gemstones Gallery and many others however the mammal's gallery is a major source of attraction for the children and young students.

Meanwhile, Director General PMNH, Dr Muhammad Rafique said, "We have signed different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with zoos across the country and are working on research and conservation of zoological life".

He said our team of experts was also working on preservation of the skeleton of Female Rhinoceros and skin of male Rhino died at Bahawalpur and an elephant died in Islamabad Zoo few months ago.

The specimen of these animals will be displayed after a chemical procedure for their durable preservation, he added.

The DG said PMNH was the only institute which has skilled scientists and researchers as well as equipped laboratories to chemically treat and preserve different species belonging to the world of natural history.

He was of the view that such museum facility should be extended to the provincial levels so that the local people of those areas can get awareness about the importance of natural history and its preservation.

It will also to sensitize new generations about their role in reducing climatic damages to keep the ecosystem alive, he said.

Around 4,000,000 students, researchers and families annually are visiting the museum.

The museum, being the only one of its kind is a source of education for thousands of the students and researchers who visit it on daily basis and are provided a comfortable environment and maximum facilitation to conduct study on different species, the DG observed.