Unhappy dist admin writes for Education CEO transfer over incompetence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Expressing dissatisfaction over Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Education Authority (DHA) Riaz Khan working, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has written to Secretary School Education for his transfer.

In a letter, the deputy commissioner has quoted number of reasons for Riaz Khan removal from the post.

"He does not bother to file reports and parawise comments in the court of law in time. Owing to his inefficiency, undersigned has to appear in person in High Court even to explain minor issues relating to education department," reads the letter.

He has no command over his subordinate officers and is unable to implement instructions of government in education department as a result thereof directions of high ups could not be implemented in time," it added.

Failure of resolving complaints of private schools staff salaries, following of SOPs regarding COVID-19 which resulted in number of positive cases in the schools besides failure to manage Aligarh School & College affairs and unsatisfactory performance over Dengue control and prevention are other reasons for recommendation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA transfer.

When contacted, Education CEO Riaz Khan informed that DC had asked him to accommodate class-4 candidates in different school but he refused to do so.

He stated that it was not possible for him to oblige DC against the rules, adding that it annoyed Aamir Khattak and he wrote to Secretary School for his removal as CEO DEA.

