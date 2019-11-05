UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner To Inaugurate Warehouse In KP

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:39 PM

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner to inaugurate warehouse in KP

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo will inaugurate a cold chain provincial warehouse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Pakistan starting from November 5 (Tuesday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo will inaugurate a cold chain provincial warehouse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Pakistan starting from November 5 (Tuesday). A press release of the UNHCR issued here stated that George Okoth-Obbo will have an opportunity to interact with refugees as well, during the visit.

In addition, he will also participate in the appointment ceremony of UNHCR's first National Goodwill Ambassador in Pakistan.�� In Peshawar, Okoth-Obbo will meet with senior officials of the Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Chief Minister and several members of the Cabinet, it added.� � UNHCR's Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte will accompany the Assistant High Commissioner UNHCR. This will be the Assistant High Commissioner's second visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Visit George November From Government Refugee Cabinet UNHCR Asia

Recent Stories

Representatives of Georgia, Russia May Meet in Pra ..

47 seconds ago

Greece Advocates for Improving EU-Russia Relations ..

49 seconds ago

What is that call which shook Captain Safdar who i ..

17 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks clock up fourth day of gains

52 seconds ago

Thousands applicants applies in Pakistan Post's fi ..

54 seconds ago

Rain, windstorm forecast for scattered KP parts

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.