UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner to inaugurate warehouse in KP

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo will inaugurate a cold chain provincial warehouse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Pakistan starting from November 5 (Tuesday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency's Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo will inaugurate a cold chain provincial warehouse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Pakistan starting from November 5 (Tuesday). A press release of the UNHCR issued here stated that George Okoth-Obbo will have an opportunity to interact with refugees as well, during the visit.

In addition, he will also participate in the appointment ceremony of UNHCR's first National Goodwill Ambassador in Pakistan.�� In Peshawar, Okoth-Obbo will meet with senior officials of the Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Chief Minister and several members of the Cabinet, it added.� � UNHCR's Director of Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte will accompany the Assistant High Commissioner UNHCR. This will be the Assistant High Commissioner's second visit to Pakistan.