UNHCR Balochistan chief reviews tree plantation drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Mr Ervin Dela Cruz Policar, Head of the UNHCR Sub office Quetta visited the Government Agriculture College Quetta to review the "Tree plantation drive", a press release issued by the Taraqee Foundation said on Wednesday.

Mr Ervin on the occasion encouraged the team of Taraqee Foundation and daily wagers in plantation of trees and extended his full support for not only scaling up this initiative but also agreed to make this activity a permanent feature of the partnership between Taraqee Foundation and UNHCR.

As this decade is declared as " The decade on the restoration of the ecosystem " by the UN, therefore the support of UNHCR is not only very timely but also helps in contributing towards meeting the set targets of relevant sustainable development goals," he noted.

The press release read that the Taraqee foundation always takes pride in its decades long partnership with UNHCR. Creation of green clean jobs through this initiative is another move to make our city green and provide livelihood to our host and refugee communities. This will also develop harmony through making combined efforts to make Quetta a green and healthy city.